Tom Brady Posts Rob Gronkowski Video After Bucs Trade: 'Time to Run It Back'

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady welcomed tight end Rob Gronkowski to the team Wednesday with a humorous video on Twitter.

Brady played off the Will Ferrell movie "Anchorman" by blowing into a seashell to summon Gronk, much like Ron Burgundy did to assemble his news team:

Gronkowski retired last year after spending nine seasons with the Pats, but there was almost immediate speculation about him eventually returning to football. Brady leaving New England to sign with the Bucs this offseason was the catalyst that made it a reality.

Gronk coming out of retirement went from a rumor to reality Tuesday when the Patriots sent Gronkowski and a seventh-round draft pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick.

The soon-to-be 31-year-old Gronkowski is already one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. He is a five-time Pro Bowler, four-time First Team All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champion who has registered 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns during his career.

Gronk also has 12 career playoff touchdown receptions, which is tied for second on the all-time list.

Nearly all of Gronkowski's production has come in conjunction with Brady, who is also Gronk's personal friend. With Brady and Gronk back together in Tampa, the Bucs have a good chance to improve upon last season's 7-9 record and return to the playoffs for the first time since 2007.