O.J. Howard Trade Rumors: 'Distinct' Chance at Patriots Move After Gronk Deal

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 06: O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

After trading Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday, the New England Patriots could call back to see if they wanted to strike a deal involving a different tight end.  

Per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, there is a "distinct possibility" that O.J. Howard ends up playing for the Patriots. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

