O.J. Howard Trade Rumors: 'Distinct' Chance at Patriots Move After Gronk Deal

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

After trading Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday, the New England Patriots could call back to see if they wanted to strike a deal involving a different tight end.

Per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, there is a "distinct possibility" that O.J. Howard ends up playing for the Patriots.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.