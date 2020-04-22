Trent Williams Trade Rumors: Redskins Talked to Multiple Teams Before NFL Draft

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

There could be a resolution to the ongoing saga between Trent Williams and the Washington Redskins soon.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Redskins have talked to multiple teams interested in acquiring Williams leading up to the 2020 NFL draft.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.