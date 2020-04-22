Trent Williams Trade Rumors: Redskins Talked to Multiple Teams Before NFL Draft

Trent Williams Trade Rumors: Redskins Talked to Multiple Teams Before NFL DraftApril 22, 2020
Mark Tenally/Associated Press
There could be a resolution to the ongoing saga between Trent Williams and the Washington Redskins soon.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Redskins have talked to multiple teams interested in acquiring Williams leading up to the 2020 NFL draft.
