Russell Westbrook on Possible NBA Summer Restart: 'I'm Always Ready, Jimmy'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 22, 2020

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 10: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets dunks the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 10, 2020 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook went on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday and told the show host that he's "always" ready when asked about his preparedness for a potential restart to the currently suspended NBA:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told reporters Friday (h/t Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com) that there is no timetable for the league's return in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Silver also said the league is not in position to make any decisions at this time.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on April 12 that the NBA likely would enact a 25-day window to transition into the remainder of the season should it resume.

If the season does continue, it remains unclear whether the league would resume its regular season, attempt to play a truncated regular season or jump straight to the playoffs.

In any scenario, Westbrook and the Rockets would be playing. The team is 40-24, sitting sixth in the Western Conference and 12 games ahead of the first team out of the playoff picture, the Portland Trail Blazers.

Westbrook is one of the most intense and competitive players in the league. If he's well-rested, refreshed and prepared, he could be a serious problem for teams in the playoffs.

Video Play Button

Related

    Westbrook Discusses Missing Chance to Meet Michael Jordan as a Kid

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Westbrook Discusses Missing Chance to Meet Michael Jordan as a Kid

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Russell Westbrook on Possible NBA Summer Restart: 'I'm Always Ready'

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Russell Westbrook on Possible NBA Summer Restart: 'I'm Always Ready'

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Rockets, Tilman Fertitta bring 'Taco Tuesday' to Houston emergency hub

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Rockets, Tilman Fertitta bring 'Taco Tuesday' to Houston emergency hub

    Ben DuBose
    via Rockets Wire

    Report: Knicks Eyeing Star Trade 👀

    Some with the Knicks believe they're 'incredibly well positioned to trade for a disgruntled star'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Knicks Eyeing Star Trade 👀

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report