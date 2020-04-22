Russell Westbrook on Possible NBA Summer Restart: 'I'm Always Ready, Jimmy'

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook went on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday and told the show host that he's "always" ready when asked about his preparedness for a potential restart to the currently suspended NBA:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told reporters Friday (h/t Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com) that there is no timetable for the league's return in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Silver also said the league is not in position to make any decisions at this time.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on April 12 that the NBA likely would enact a 25-day window to transition into the remainder of the season should it resume.

If the season does continue, it remains unclear whether the league would resume its regular season, attempt to play a truncated regular season or jump straight to the playoffs.

In any scenario, Westbrook and the Rockets would be playing. The team is 40-24, sitting sixth in the Western Conference and 12 games ahead of the first team out of the playoff picture, the Portland Trail Blazers.

Westbrook is one of the most intense and competitive players in the league. If he's well-rested, refreshed and prepared, he could be a serious problem for teams in the playoffs.