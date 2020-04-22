Buccaneers' Jordan Leggett Offers Rob Gronkowski No. 87 for $1 Million

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Jordan Leggett humorously shot for the moon in a tweet to new teammate Rob Gronkowski, telling the three-time Super Bowl champion that he could have his No. 87 for the low price of $1 million:

Unfortunately, the three-year veteran appears to have zero leverage here.

Twitter user @MikeRigz astutely noted that Leggett is now No. 81 on the Bucs' official roster page, with Gronk in line to wear his old No. 87. That was still the case as of midnight ET on Wednesday.

Gronkowski is joining former Pats teammate and six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady on the Bucs in hopes of recapturing the magic the two had up north.

Like Gronkowski, Brady didn't have a hard time getting his number back, with star wideout Chris Godwin graciously offering him No. 12 sans any transaction.

Godwin, who will now wear No. 14, spoke with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks about it before the number swap officially went down:

"Obviously, it's a very important number. But, I mean, at the end of the day, it's like, if Tom wants it, you know, I kinda gotta defer to that, you know? He's, he's the GOAT, you know? He's so accomplished. He got, like, the big brand and, you know, just me as, like, a guy that's still tryna to establish himself, I feel like, just out of respect, you know, I've gotta defer that to him."

Godwin, wideout Mike Evans and Gronkowski will now form one of the deadliest pass-catching trios in the league.