Ravens' Lamar Jackson Says 'Truzz Trump' Tweet Wasn't Politically Motivated

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIApril 21, 2020

Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson speaks after winning the AP Most Valuable Player award at the NFL Honors football award show Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wasn't trying to start a firestorm on Twitter when he retweeted a post from Donald Trump on Saturday. He just liked that he was being lauded by the president. 

"I saw him making a statement about me being a great pick, my teammate congratulating me and stuff like that," Jackson told reporters during a video conference Tuesday, per USA Today's Tom Schad. "I was just like: 'Appreciate that. Truzz.'"

The retweet took off and ignited plenty of political debate, which Jackson is now trying to stem. 

"I wasn't making no political statements or anything like that," Jackson said. "I was just, like I said, just agreeing to what he was saying about me and my teammate. That's all."

                                                                                                                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

