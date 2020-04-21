Ravens' Lamar Jackson Says 'Truzz Trump' Tweet Wasn't Politically Motivated

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wasn't trying to start a firestorm on Twitter when he retweeted a post from Donald Trump on Saturday. He just liked that he was being lauded by the president.

"I saw him making a statement about me being a great pick, my teammate congratulating me and stuff like that," Jackson told reporters during a video conference Tuesday, per USA Today's Tom Schad. "I was just like: 'Appreciate that. Truzz.'"

The retweet took off and ignited plenty of political debate, which Jackson is now trying to stem.

"I wasn't making no political statements or anything like that," Jackson said. "I was just, like I said, just agreeing to what he was saying about me and my teammate. That's all."

