Lamar Jackson Sought 'Big Truzz' Trademark Due to Threat of 'Truss' Lawsuit

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Lamar Jackson attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's catchphrase is no longer "big truss." Instead, he's switched to "big truzz" to avoid a lawsuit, as he explained Tuesday:

Per TMZ Sports, Jackson filed a trademark application for "truzz" and also had the word tattooed on his chest.

Jackson and his teammate Mark Ingram used the catchphrase throughout the season, with Ingram famously—and hilariously—hyping up the MVP quarterback in November: 

Jackson also explained his interaction with President Donald Trump on Twitter over the weekend, saying it wasn't political in nature: 

Finally, it was leaked that Jackson will be the Madden cover athlete for next season's game:

It was a pretty busy news week for Jackson, in other words. 

