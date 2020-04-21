Report: Lions' 2018 Trade Offer for Rob Gronkowski Revealed After Bucs Deal

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIApril 21, 2020

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) tries pulling away from Detroit Lions defensive back Glover Quin (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The last time Rob Gronkowski's name was floated during trade talks in 2018, the All-Pro tight end said he began considering retirement. On Thursday, as new talks reportedly resulted in the New England Patriots sending Gronkowski to Tampa Bay, he apparently was eager to sign reinstatement papers.

A lot can happen in two years. Especially when quarterback Tom Brady is at the center of things.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, in 2018, the Patriots were in discussions to send Gronk to the Detroit Lions when his unwillingness to play anywhere but New England helped nix the deal. Schefter reported Tuesday, at the time, the Lions were offering the Nos. 20 and 51 overall picks in the draft to receive the tight end and the No. 43 overall pick from New England. 

On Tuesday, Schefter reported the Patriots had reunited Gronk with Brady, sending the Pro Bowler and a seventh-round pick for the Bucs' fourth-rounder. 

Gronkowski currently has one year left on his current contract worth $10 million. 

   

