Report: Lions' 2018 Trade Offer for Rob Gronkowski Revealed After Bucs Deal

Report: Lions' 2018 Trade Offer for Rob Gronkowski Revealed After Bucs DealApril 21, 2020
The last time Rob Gronkowski's name was floated during trade talks in 2018, the All-Pro tight end said he began considering retirement. On Thursday, as new talks reportedly resulted in the New England Patriots sending Gronkowski to Tampa Bay, he apparently was eager to sign reinstatement papers.
A lot can happen in two years. Especially when quarterback Tom Brady is at the center of things.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, in 2018, the Patriots were in discussions to send Gronk to the Detroit Lions when his unwillingness to play anywhere but New England helped nix the deal. Schefter reported Tuesday, at the time, the Lions were offering the Nos. 20 and 51 overall picks in the draft to receive the tight end and the No. 43 overall pick from New England.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
2018 Rob Gronkowski trade: Lions receive Gronkowski and a second-round pick (No. 43.) Patriots receive a first-round pick (No. 20) and a second-round pic (No. 51) 2020 Gronkowski trade: Buccaneers receive Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick. Patriots receive a fourth-round pick.
On Tuesday, Schefter reported the Patriots had reunited Gronk with Brady, sending the Pro Bowler and a seventh-round pick for the Bucs' fourth-rounder.
Gronkowski currently has one year left on his current contract worth $10 million.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Should the Lions Take Okuda or Sell Their Pick?