Rob Gronkowski Trade Rumors: Tom Brady Wants TE Dealt to Bucs from Patriots

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Tom Brady wants retired All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski to join him on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added that Gronkowski "has, in fact, begun putting on weight for a return to football" and "wants to return" to the league.

The 30-year-old announced his retirement from football in March 2019.

Brady announced his departure from New England on March 17 and signed a two-year contract with Tampa Bay.

The five-time Pro Bowler's potential arrival to Tampa is interesting for obvious reasons—as Brady and Gronkowski won three Super Bowl titles together in New England—and it would have serious implications for Bucs tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.

Howard was reported last week to be on the trade block by former league executive Michael Lombardi (h/t Rotoworld). The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract, while Brate is under contract through 2023.

Former NFL fullback Chris Gronkowski told TMZ Sports on March 24 that he "would be surprised for sure" to see his younger brother come out of retirement and join the Bucs:

Gronkowski retired with 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns on 521 receptions across nine seasons for the Patriots.