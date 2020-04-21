Joe Burrow Is 'Willing to Go Through Adversity' in NFL, Says LSU HC Ed Orgeron

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 21, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers, left, and Joe Burrow #9 stand on the championship stage after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The LSU Tigers topped the Clemson Tigers, 42-25. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals finished a league-worst 2-14 last season to land the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday's 2020 NFL draft.

The team is expected to take Heisman Trophy-winning LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who is fresh off one of the best collegiate campaigns in history:

However, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told ESPN's Mike Triplett that Burrow is "willing to go through adversity" at the next level:

"Joe wasn't the Heisman Trophy winner when he got here. He developed, he got better, he kept his mouth shut. Obviously we all heard the stories [of other No. 1 picks] going to this team or that team, they haven't had a good record or whatever. I think that Joe has not had a silver spoon in his mouth all his life. I think Joe has had to fight all his life. And I think if he does have to fight—and it may be Cincinnati—he's willing to fight for that. And he's willing to build a team. And he's willing to go through adversity if he has to.

"Nothing was promised to him here [at LSU]. He came here with faith and built a championship team. And I don't see why he couldn't do it at Cincinnati."

