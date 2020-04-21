Scripps National Spelling Bee Canceled for 1st Time Since 1945 Due to COVID-19

E.W. Scripps CEO Adam Symson carries a trophy for eight co-champions of the Scripps National Spelling Bee as confetti falls, early Friday, May 31, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. The spelling bee ended in unprecedented 8-way championship tie after organizers ran out of challenging words. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
After initially being postponed, the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee has officially been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Scripps announced the decision to cancel the event for the first time since 1945 on Tuesday: "The Scripps National Spelling Bee is canceling its 2020 national finals due to the ongoing concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus and uncertainty around when public gatherings will be possible or advisable."

The organization previously announced on March 20 the Bee would be postponed indefinitely, with the hope of rescheduling it to a date later this year.

Hepzibah Sujoe, a 13-year-old from Fort Worth, Texas, who was scheduled to participate in this year's national finals, expressed her disappointment to Ben Nuckols of the Associated Press:

"I really wanted to enjoy Bee Week this year—my last chance at it. My journey started in first grade whenever I went to watch my brother compete. I really wanted to win because I saw that I did have the potential to win and I really pushed for it this year. Now that I can't do that, that's probably the toughest thing."

The only other time the Spelling Bee was canceled since its inception in 1925 was from 1943-45 due to World War II.

This year's event was scheduled to take place from May 24-29 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. 

Next year's Bee will be held from June 1-3, 2021. 

