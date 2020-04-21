Rapoport: Mekhi Becton Is the Player NFL Draft Scouts 'Get Most Excited About'

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Despite whatever red flags—real or perceived—Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton might have, he's "the player scouts get most excited about" heading into the 2020 NFL draft, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

NFL Scouting Combine officials flagged Becton's drug test, which puts him into Stage 1 of the NFL's intervention program, per Rapoport.

One scout also expressed concerns about the Cardinals star due to his culinary habits, ranking him fifth among this year's tackles.

"Know why I have him fifth (on his vote)?" the scout said to The Athletic's Bob McGinn. "Because he loves to cook and eat more than he loves frigging football."

Becton is the No. 18 player and No. 4 offensive tackle in the big board for Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, and Miller projected him to be the 11th pick to the New York Jets.

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported the Jets "prefer to take a tackle" in the first round but implied that Becton's flagged test could give the team pause.

General manager Joe Douglas goes out of his way to highlight any off-field concerns as part of his overall scouting report for draft prospects, per the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta:

"Character, or a 'C' alert, plays an important—and sometimes nebulous—role in the grading scale. A 'C' alert could have multiple layers that play a part in the overall grade. Character matters, but there are always exceptions and amendments if the value becomes too great. It's not as if Douglas only drafts choir boys."

Still, recent history would indicate Becton's value won't suffer too much of a hit.

Laremy Tunsil only slipped to the No. 13 pick after a video surfaced on his Twitter account showing him smoking out of a bong. Whereas teams were scrambling to discern the veracity of the video and weigh whatever risk it posed, Becton will have had the luxury to discuss his flagged test with coaches and team executives well ahead of the draft.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared Becton to former Minnesota Vikings tackle Bryant McKinnie. Although McKinnie reached only one Pro Bowl, he was a stalwart along the Vikings' line for nine years before spending time with the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.

Should Becton enjoy the same kind of career, he'd be well worth a pick in the early-to-middle stages of the first round.