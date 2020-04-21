MiLB Reportedly Agrees to Eliminate 40 Teams in New PBA Proposal

Gregg Forwerck/Getty Images

Minor League Baseball is expected to agree to reducing from 160 to 120 minor league teams in a new Professional Baseball Agreement with Major League Baseball, according to Baseball America's J.J. Cooper on Tuesday.

MLB and MiLB negotiators are scheduled to have a teleconference call on Wednesday.

Cooper initially reported last October that MLB proposed to move from 160 to 120 minor league clubs beginning in 2021, as the current PBA will expire following the 2020 season.

