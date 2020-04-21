NFL Mock Draft 2020: Early Predictions for Nation's Top Prospects

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Just about 54 hours remain until arguably the most anticipated NFL Draft in recent memory, though that might just be people clamoring for something resembling normalcy in the sports world. This draft will be anything but normal—no fans will be in attendance, and the entire three-day process will be done via video conferencing. (If the league’s test mock draft is any indication, we could be seeing some interesting technical problems—imagine Bill Belichick trying to restart his computer in the middle of the first round.)

In the pre-draft process, nearly all of the conversation has focused around quarterbacks—Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert in particular. Burrow being drafted by Cincinnati seems as close to a lock as possible, but what about the other two-signal callers, as well as some of the nation’s other top players at other positions? Here’s where we see some of the big names headed.

2020 NFL Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. Cincinnati: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. N.Y. Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Miami: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. L.A. Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

10. Denver (via Cleveland): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

11. N.Y. Jets: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

12. Las Vegas: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. San Francisco (via Indianapolis): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

15. Cleveland (via Denver): Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

16. Atlanta: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

17. Dallas: K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB, LSU

18. Miami (via Pittsburgh): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

19. Las Vegas (via Chicago): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

20. Jacksonville (via L.A. Rams): Antoine Winfield Jr., S/CB, Minnesota

21. Philadelphia: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Minnesota (via Buffalo): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

23. New England: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

25. Minnesota: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

26. Miami (via Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

28. Baltimore: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

29. Tennessee: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

30. Green Bay: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

31. San Francisco: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

32. Kansas City: Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

It’s hard to see any teams outside the top 10-12 picks trading all the way into the top five to select Tua; there’s just not that many teams in need of a quarterback right now. Could a team surprise us all? Sure. But it seems more likely than not that Miami will have the chance to choose between Tua and Oregon’s Justin Herbert. ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has the Dolphins taking Herbert, which would theoretically be the safe bet considering Tagovailoa’s injury history, but I can’t see Miami passing on the best quarterback prospect in the class when he’s healthy. If it blows up, Trevor Lawrence will be there at No. 1 next year.

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

With Miami opting for Tua, the Chargers have a chance to take their replacement for Phillip Rivers, who signed with the Colts this offseason. Los Angeles head coach Anthony Lynn is “legitimately bullish” on current projected starter Tyrod Taylor, though, according to NBC Sports’ Peter King. Still, I think the urge to resist Herbert, who the Dolphins are also reportedly high on according to Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller, will be too strong for L.A. Taylor had a Pro Bowl season in 2015, but over the last two years he’s thrown just 91 passes. With its stout defense, L.A. has a chance to be a Wild Card contender in the AFC; I just don’t see Taylor being the quarterback to lead the offense.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

There’s plenty of debate about whether it’s Jeudy or Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb who will be the first wide receiver taken. As a complete package, Lamb seems like the obvious choice, but Denver’s interest in trading up, reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, might throw a wrench into that thinking. Denver already has a stud No. 1 receiver in Courtland Sutton, and Jeudy could be the perfect complement to him. A set of skill players including Sutton, Jeudy, Phillip Lindsay, Melvin Gordon and Noah Fant gives second-year quarterback Drew Lock a lot to work with.

