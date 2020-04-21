Lamar Jackson: 'I'd Be Happy' If Antonio Brown Signed a Contract with Ravens

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is open to the idea of the Baltimore Ravens signing free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown.

According to Aaron Kasinitz of PennLive.com, the young quarterback said, "I'd be happy," when asked what his reaction would be if the Ravens added Brown.

The 31-year-old Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, but he played just one game last season and was released by both the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots. The Raiders cut ties with Brown because of insubordination, while New England moved on from him after sexual assault and intimidation allegations.

