Dak Prescott Rumors: Cowboys Franchise Tag Salary Is $31.4M Amid Contract Talks

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2020

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's franchise tag for the 2020 season is reportedly worth $31.409 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

The tag was originally worth $26.824 million, but since it is dependent on the average of the top five quarterback salaries in the league once the restricted free agent signing period is over, the number was adjusted and is now official.

Per Spotrac, Prescott will be the seventh-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in terms of annual salary if he signs his franchise tender.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Sherman Rips NFL's Wonderlic Test: 'It's Just a Nothing Test'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Sherman Rips NFL's Wonderlic Test: 'It's Just a Nothing Test'

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Redskins Open to No. 2 Offers

    Washington isn't intent on moving out but is listening to trade offers for the No. 2 overall pick

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Redskins Open to No. 2 Offers

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Video: Dez Bryant Says Cowboys Got 'Robbed' on Infamous Non-Catch vs. Packers

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Video: Dez Bryant Says Cowboys Got 'Robbed' on Infamous Non-Catch vs. Packers

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL, NFLPA Announce 99.5 Percent of Players Wore Top-Performing Helmets in 2019

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    NFL, NFLPA Announce 99.5 Percent of Players Wore Top-Performing Helmets in 2019

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report