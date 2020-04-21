Dak Prescott Rumors: Cowboys Franchise Tag Salary Is $31.4M Amid Contract Talks

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's franchise tag for the 2020 season is reportedly worth $31.409 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The tag was originally worth $26.824 million, but since it is dependent on the average of the top five quarterback salaries in the league once the restricted free agent signing period is over, the number was adjusted and is now official.

Per Spotrac, Prescott will be the seventh-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in terms of annual salary if he signs his franchise tender.

