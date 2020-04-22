Predicting Landing Spots for 2020 NFL Draft's Top Quarterbacks

0 of 6

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The first round of the 2020 NFL draft is set to kick off Thursday. While there will be plenty of drama throughout the opening round of the virtual event, this year's crop of incoming quarterbacks will carry the most suspense.

It's the NFL's most vital position, and it's always exciting when new signal-callers enter the league. There are several who could hear their names called on Day 1.

The question is: Which teams will draft them?

We'll examine the top six quarterbacks on Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller's latest big board and pair them with a likely landing spot. Choices are based on team needs, but things like scheme fit, draft stock, draft positioning and any relevant predraft buzz also factored in.

