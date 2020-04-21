NFL Trade Rumors: Redskins Listening to Offers for No. 2 Pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins have reportedly been fielding calls for the No. 2 overall selection in this week's 2020 NFL draft.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Redskins "aren't intent" in trading out of the No. 2 spot, but they are listening to offers.

With LSU quarterback Joe Burrow expected to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is the likeliest candidate to go second should Washington stand pat.

Young was the most dominant defensive player in college football last season, leading the nation with 16.5 sacks while also registering 46 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles. He should be an instant-impact player, much like defensive end Nick Bosa was after the San Francisco 49ers took him second overall last year.

While Young would be tough for a defensive-minded head coach like Ron Rivera to pass up, the Redskins could net a king's ransom for the pick.

A number of teams could want to move up to No. 2 to either take Young or go after Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert since the Miami Dolphins at No. 5 and Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6 are both threats to take a quarterback.

The Redskins don't have a huge need at defensive end since they ranked 10th in sacks last season and already have a strong defensive line that includes Ryan Kerrigan, Montez Sweat, Da'Ron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Matt Ioannidis.

If Washington does trade down, its defensive line depth will likely be a big reason why. Also, trading down would give the Redskins a bounty of picks to address their many actual needs: wide receiver, tight end, offensive line, linebacker and cornerback.

However, the thought of passing up on what could be a generational player in Young could be what sways Washington to make the safe pick Thursday night.