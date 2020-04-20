Missouri DL Antar Thompson Suspended Indefinitely After Arrest

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

Missouri defensive lineman Antar Thompson was suspended indefinitely following his arrest Sunday, the school confirmed to Souichi Terada of the Kansas City Star.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Dave Matter, the arrest resulted from a pair of alleged traffic violations around 9 p.m. CT Friday. An officer from Missouri's campus police tried to stop Thompson for a violation. Ten minutes later, a second officer attempted to stop Thompson for speeding.

Officers declined to pursue the redshirt senior since they were already aware of his identity. He was placed into custody Sunday and charged with resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle in a careless manner.

Thompson was automatically suspended under Missouri school policy because his resisting arrest charge was a Class D felony.

Thompson and his Tigers teammates are unable to practice after the SEC suspended all athletics activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ban was initially in place through April 15 but extended to May 31 earlier this month.

The St. Louis native has made eight appearances over two years for Missouri after signing with the school out of junior college in 2018.