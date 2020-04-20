Purdue Basketball Player Brandon Newman's Father Ronald Dies at 59 from COVID-19

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Ronald Newman, who was a Chicago police officer and the father of Purdue basketball player Brandon Newman, died Friday.

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN reported the news, noting Newman was hospitalized in March and died following compilations from COVID-19.

"The Purdue athletic department and men's basketball program is deeply saddened by the death of Ronald Newman," Purdue said in a statement. "We send our condolences to the Newman family, and have reached out to Brandon and his family during their time of need."

Brandon Newman was a 3-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and part of Purdue's 2019 recruiting class.

He redshirted during the 2019-20 campaign.