Purdue Basketball Player Brandon Newman's Father Ronald Dies at 59 from COVID-19

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2020

COLLEGE PARK, MD - DECEMBER 01: The Purdue Boilermakers logo on a pair of shorts during a college basketball game against the Maryland Terrapins at the Xfinity Center on December 1, 2017 in College Park, Maryland. The Boilermakers won 80-75. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Ronald Newman, who was a Chicago police officer and the father of Purdue basketball player Brandon Newman, died Friday.

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN reported the news, noting Newman was hospitalized in March and died following compilations from COVID-19.

"The Purdue athletic department and men's basketball program is deeply saddened by the death of Ronald Newman," Purdue said in a statement. "We send our condolences to the Newman family, and have reached out to Brandon and his family during their time of need."

Brandon Newman was a 3-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and part of Purdue's 2019 recruiting class.

He redshirted during the 2019-20 campaign.

