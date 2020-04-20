Super Bowl Champion Mike Curtis Dies at 77; Played for Colts, Seahawks, Redskins

Uncredited/Associated Press

Former NFL linebacker Mike Curtis died Monday at the age of 77, his family told the Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay commented on the news on Twitter, calling him "One of the game's most legendary non-Hall-of-Famers."

Curtis played fullback at Duke University but switched to linebacker during his NFL career that started when the Baltimore Colts selected him with the No. 14 overall pick of the 1965 draft. He played 11 seasons for Baltimore and was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection during that time.

Mike Wells of ESPN noted his key interception in the fourth quarter of the Colts' Super Bowl V victory set up the game-winning field goal to cap off the 1970 campaign.

Curtis also played one season for the Seattle Seahawks and two for Washington following his tenure with the Colts.

In all, he appeared in 166 NFL games with 131 starts and finished with 25 interceptions and nine fumble recoveries.