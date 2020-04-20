Joey Gallo Cools Off, Gavin Lux Shines in MLB The Show Players League

Joey Gallo Cools Off, Gavin Lux Shines in MLB The Show Players LeagueApril 21, 2020
The race to catch Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo in the MLB The Show Players League continued Monday.
Gallo, who entered play with a sparkling 15-1 record, headlined a group of 12 players in action Monday with the race for playoff spots heating up. He wasn't the only notable one on the sticks, as Gavin Lux of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres continued battling for the National League West crown.
They both entered play with a 9-3 record.
Here is a look at the full results from Monday's action.
Ty Buttrey, LAA
vs. Garrett (CIN), 4-0 win
at Santana (CLE), 4-0 loss
at Jackson (ATL), 4-0 win
vs. Lux (LAD), 5-4 loss
Jon Duplantier, ARI
at Kahnle (NYY), 3-0 loss
vs. Tatis Jr. (SD), 2-1 win
at Gallo (TEX), 4-2 win
vs. Giolito (CWS), 4-2 loss
Joey Gallo, TEX
vs. Tatis Jr. (SD), 3-2 win
at Giolito (CWS), 2-1 loss
vs. Duplantier (ARI), 4-2 loss
at Hader (MIL), 8-2 win
Amir Garrett, CIN
at Buttrey (LAA), 4-0 loss
vs. Phillips (KC), 6-5 win
at Lux (LAD), 2-1 loss
vs. Santana (CLE), 4-3 win
Lucas Giolito, CWS
at Hader (MIL), 4-2 loss
vs. Gallo (TEX), 2-1 win
at Duplantier (ARI), 4-2 win
Josh Hader, MIL
vs. Giolito (CWS), 4-2 win
at Kahnle (NY), 3-0 win
at Tatis Jr. (SD), 2-0 loss
vs. Gallo (TEX), 8-2 loss
Luke Jackson, ATL
vs. Santana (CLE), 9-1 win
at Lux (LAD), 4-1 win
vs. Buttrey (LAA), 4-0 loss
at Phillips (KC), 4-3 win
Tommy Kahnle, NYY
vs. Duplantier (ARI), 3-0 win
vs. Hader (MIL), 3-0 loss
at Tatis Jr. (SD), 11-4 loss
Gavin Lux, LAD
at Phillips (KC), 3-2 win
vs. Jackson (ATL), 4-1 loss
vs. Garrett (CIN), 2-1 win
at Buttrey (LAA), 5-4 win
Brett Phillips, KC
vs. Lux (LAD), 3-2 loss
at Garrett (CIN), 6-5 loss
at Santana (CLE), 7-2 win
vs. Jackson (ATL), 4-3 loss
Carlos Santana, CLE
at Jackson (ATL), 9-1 loss
vs. Buttrey (LAA), 4-0 win
vs. Phillips (KC), 7-2 loss
at Garrett (CIN), 4-3 loss
Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
at Gallo (TEX), 3-2 loss
at Duplantier (ARI), 2-1 loss
vs. Hader (MIL), 2-0 win
vs. Kahnle (NYY), 11-4 win
Only the top eight overall teams make the postseason in the league that is raising money for Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Canada during the coronavirus pandemic, putting all the more pressure on these late-season games.
While Gallo seems well on his way to those playoffs, he lost more games Monday than he did the rest of the season combined.
He started with a thrilling 3-2 win in the high-profile showdown with Tatis thanks to a walk-off home run from Willie Calhoun but dropped two straight to Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox and Jon Duplantier of the Arizona Diamondbacks in a stunning development. Fortunately for Rangers fans, Gallo looked much more like himself in the finale with a dominant 8-2 win over Josh Hader of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Gallo did Lux a favor with the head-to-head win over Tatis, and it appeared to be a troublesome day for the Padres youngster when he also dropped a game against Duplantier.
However, he bounced back with two straight wins against Hader and Tommy Kahnle of the New York Yankees to keep the pressure on Lux.
He needed to because the Dodgers infielder continued racking up the wins with victories over Brett Phillips of the Kansas City Royals, Amir Garrett of the Cincinnati Reds and Ty Buttrey of the Los Angeles Angels. The wins over Garrett and Buttrey were of the one-run variety, underscoring his ability to come through in close games with positioning in the standings on the line.
That bodes well for the future since the race for the playoffs only figures to heat up in the coming days.
