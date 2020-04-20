Ex-49ers GM Scot McCloughan: Chase Young Among Best DEs I've Scouted in 28 Years

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young has been listed as the No. 1 overall prospect on boards across the NFL.

Former San Francisco and Washington general manager Scot McCloughan took it one step further.

"I'll just say this, he's the best player I saw this year, on offense or defense,” McCloughan told The Kevin Sheehan Show (h/t 247Sports' Alex Seats). "He's one of the best defensive ends in my 28 years I've scouted."

McCloughan added: "From the standpoint of size, upside with size, pure talent, initial quickness, the initial step, hand use, ability to have an innate second counter move, a lot of guys don't have coming out of college and have to be taught it—he has it, it's natural. He has a chance to be special, really special."

Young topped the latest big board from Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, who also labeled the 6'5", 264-pound prospect as this class' best 4-3 end and best day one starter.

Young played three years at Ohio State, culminating in breaking the program's all-time record for sacks in a single season with 16.5 last season. The Maryland native also recorded seven forced fumbles, 21 tackles for loss and 46 total tackles in 2019.

Overall as a Buckeye, Young tallied 30.5 sacks, 40.5 tackles for loss and 98 tackles.

It is widely expected that Washington will use its No. 2 overall pick to snag Young after Heisman-winning LSU quarterback Joe Burrow goes No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. explained what Young would represent to D.C. in his latest mock draft: "I'm sticking with Young, a sensational edge rusher and one of the most NFL-ready defenders I have graded in the past few years. Ron Rivera's defense has some talent, and now all eyes are on quarterback Dwayne Haskins in Year 2."

ESPN's Todd McShay evaluated Young among the likes of Denver Broncos three-time All-Pro outside linebacker Von Miller, who went second overall in 2011:

NFL Network's Charley Casserly views Young is a similar realm to McCloughan:

Young fulfilling these expectations will begin with the draft, which will run from Thursday night through Saturday.