Watch Raiders' Jon Gruden Crash Tennessee Class's Video Call Ahead of NFL Draft

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 20, 2020

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks on as the team warms up before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft will begin on Thursday, but Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden wasn't too busy to crash a University of Tennessee virtual class on Monday:

Gruden made up for missing the 2019 Tennessee Football Coaches Clinic last March:

Gruden met his wife, Cindy, when she was studying at the university and he was serving as the Volunteers graduate assistant from 1986-87.

The 56-year-old went on to coach the Raiders from 1998 to 2001 before being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Feb. 18, 2001. He won Super Bowl XXXVII in his first season with his new team and stayed with the Bucs through 2008.

Gruden's second stint with the Raiders began in 2018.

