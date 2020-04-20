Video: Dez Bryant Says Cowboys Got 'Robbed' on Infamous Non-Catch vs. Packers

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2015, file photo, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) grabs a pass as Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields (37) defends during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in Green Bay, Wisc. The play was reversed. The Packers won 26-21. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Dez caught it. 

At least he believes he did.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant appeared on Twitch with Bleacher Report on Monday and revealed he still isn't pleased an apparent catch near the end zone in Dallas' 26-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers in an NFC Divisional Round game in January 2015 was ruled an incomplete pass.

He said it was "clear as day" that he caught it, noting "not only did they rob me, they robbed the whole Cowboy Nation."

Bryant also bemoaned the fact "a catch can be dictated by somebody who probably never touched a football a day in their life."

Alas, it was ruled incomplete because he didn't make a football move, and the Packers eventually won the game and advanced in the playoffs. The NFL rewrote the rule after the controversial play, and Mike Pereira, who is the former vice president of officiating and a current rules analyst for Fox Sports, said the words "football move" were taken away.

That doesn't do Bryant or the Cowboys much good now, and the three-time Pro Bowler clearly hasn't forgotten about it.

