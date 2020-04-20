49ers News: Marquise Goodwin Trade Talks 'Active,' SF 'Came Close' to Deal

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 20, 2020

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are "fielding calls" on their Nos. 13 and 31 overall picks in Thursday's 2020 NFL draft, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday morning.

However, later Monday, Niners general manager John Lynch confirmed to reporters during a video conference call that the team is also listening to offers on wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.

"There's a scenario where Marquise can help us," Lynch added. "He brings a lot to the table, so we have been in discussions. It came close a couple of times. There's a lot of different aspects to being able to close these deals, and he's a guy, because we know he has value, we continue to hang on and we'll see if something happens here."

Goodwin is under contract through the 2021 season, per Spotrac. The Buffalo Bills drafted the 29-year-old in the third round out of Texas in 2013.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

