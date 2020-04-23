Who Ya Got: MLB Stars of the 2000s vs. MLB Stars of the 2010s

0 of 12

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

From Derek Jeter to Mike Trout, there has been no shortage of star power throughout Major League Baseball over the past 20 years.

The question facing us today: Which decade had the better collection of stars, the 2000s or the 2010s?

The first step was to choose an All-Decade roster for each team, which consisted of a full starting lineup, complete with designated hitter, and one starting pitcher and one relief pitcher.

From there, we moved on to head-to-head comparisons at each position to determine which All-Decade squad held the overall advantage.

The statistics referenced in the following article indicate a player's production solely during the decade he is representing. Each player's stats are presented in the form of their average over 162 games to account for time missed during the decade, along with their peak single-season performance.

So who ya got?