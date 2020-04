Who Ya Got: MLB Stars of the 2000s vs. MLB Stars of the 2010s 0 of 12 Jim McIsaac/Getty Images From Derek Jeter to Mike Trout, there has been no shortage of star power throughout Major League Baseball over the past 20 years. The question facing us today: Which decade had the better collection of stars, the 2000s or the 2010s? The first step was to choose an All-Decade roster for each team, which consisted of a full starting lineup, complete with designated hitter, and one starting pitcher and one relief pitcher. From there, we moved on to head-to-head comparisons at each position to determine which All-Decade squad held the overall advantage. The statistics referenced in the following article indicate a player's production solely during the decade he is representing. Each player's stats are presented in the form of their average over 162 games to account for time missed during the decade, along with their peak single-season performance. So who ya got?

All-Decade Teams 1 of 12 Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press After weighing a number of factors, including overall offensive production, peak offensive production, defense, postseason performance and intangibles, we chose the following roster as the 2000s and 2010s All-Decade team: 2000s Roster RF Ichiro Suzuki

SS Derek Jeter

LF Barry Bonds

1B Albert Pujols

DH David Ortiz

3B Alex Rodriguez

CF Carlos Beltran

2B Chase Utley

C Jorge Posada

SP Pedro Martinez

RP Mariano Rivera 2010s Roster RF Mookie Betts

CF Mike Trout

1B Miguel Cabrera

LF Giancarlo Stanton

DH Nelson Cruz

3B Adrian Beltre

2B Robinson Cano

C Buster Posey

SS Francisco Lindor

SP Clayton Kershaw

RP Craig Kimbrel

Catchers: Jorge Posada (2000s) vs. Buster Posey (2010s) 2 of 12 Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images 2000s: Jorge Posada 162 G AVG: 129 OPS+, .283/.386/.492, 26 HR, 102 RBI, 85 R, 4.7 WAR

Peak (2007): 153 OPS+, .338/.426/.543, 20 HR, 90 RBI, 91 R, 5.4 WAR 2010s: Buster Posey 162 G AVG: 128 OPS+, .302/.371/.458, 18 HR, 87 RBI, 77 R, 5.3 WAR

Peak (2012): 171 OPS+, .336/.408/.549, 24 HR, 103 RBI, 78 R, 7.6 WAR After winning two rings to close out the 1990s, Jorge Posada was also an integral part of World Series champions in 2000 and 2009. During the 2000s, he was a five-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger winner, and he finished in the top 10 in MVP voting twice. That doesn't quite stack up to what Buster Posey accomplished during the 2010s. The 2010 NL Rookie of the Year led his team to an unlikely World Series title in his first full season, and he added rings in 2012 and 2014. He also became just the fourth catcher in MLB history to win a batting title, in 2012, when he hit .336, and that earned him NL MVP honors. He's a six-time All-Star and a four-time Silver Slugger winner. Posey also holds the defensive advantage. He's a Gold Glove winner and has terrific framing skills and a strong arm, gunning down 33 percent of base stealers during his career. Advantage: 2010s

First Basemen: Albert Pujols (2000s) vs. Miguel Cabrera (2010s) 3 of 12 Jeff Roberson/Associated Press 2000s: Albert Pujols 162 G AVG: 172 OPS+ , .334/.427/.628, 41 HR, 124 RBI, 119 R, 7.9 WAR

Peak (2008): 192 OPS+, .357/.462/.653, 37 HR, 116 RBI, 100 R, 9.2 WAR 2010s: Miguel Cabrera

162 G AVG: 153 OPS+, .317/.399/.544, 32 HR, 112 RBI, 945 R, 4.9 WAR

153 OPS+, .317/.399/.544, 32 HR, 112 RBI, 945 R, 4.9 WAR Peak (2013): 190 OPS+, .348/.442/.636, 44 HR, 137 RBI, 103 R, 7.5 WAR Miguel Cabrera won a Triple Crown, two AL MVP awards and four AL batting titles during the 2010s. However, Albert Pujols won three NL MVP awards during the 2000s, and his batting averages in 2003 (.359) and 2008 (.357) both surpass any single-season mark Cabrera produced. On top of that, Pujols is a two-time Gold Glove winner with 114 career steals (61 in the 2010s), while Cabrera is a passable defender at best and a base-clogger. These are two of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history. Still, Pujols is the clear choice. Advantage: 2000s

Second Basemen: Chase Utley (2000s) vs. Robinson Cano (2010s) 4 of 12 Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images 2000s: Chase Utley 162 G AVG: 130 OPS+, .295/.379/.523, 29 HR, 106 RBI, 109 R, 7.2 WAR

Peak (2008): 136 OPS+, .292/.380/.535, 33 HR, 104 RBI, 113 R, 9.0 WAR 2010s: Robinson Cano

162 G AVG: 132 OPS+, .300/.359/.496, 26 HR, 98 RBI, 92 R, 5.5 WAR

Peak (2012): 148 OPS+, .313/.379/.550, 33 HR, 94 RBI, 105 R, 8.4 WAR This one was perhaps the toughest call. For a five-year stretch from 2005 through 2009, Chase Utley was a superstar, posting a 135 OPS+ while averaging 29 home runs, 101 RBI and 7.9 WAR per season. He also won a World Series ring and slugged nine playoff home runs during that time. Is a short peak lasting half the 2000s enough for him to earn the nod? Robinson Cano produced at a high level for longer, posting a 135 OPS+ and averaging 6.1 WAR over the first eight seasons of the 2010s, but he never quite had the peak that Utley did. If Cano were clearly the superior defender or if he had a stellar postseason track record, he would have been the choice. Instead, it's Utley who holds the advantage in both of those areas. Advantage: 2000s

Shortstops: Derek Jeter (2000s) vs. Francisco Lindor (2010s) 5 of 12 Ron Vesely/Getty Images 2000s: Derek Jeter 162 G AVG: 121 OPS+, .317/.387/.456, 17 HR, 79 RBI, 118 R, 4.1 WAR

Peak (2006): 132 OPS+, .343/.417/.483, 14 HR, 97 RBI, 118 R, 5.6 WAR 2010s: Francisco Lindor 162 G AVG: 119 OPS+, .288/.347/.493, 29 HR, 87 RBI, 108 R, 5.5 WAR

Peak (2018): 132 OPS+, .277/.352/.519, 38 HR, 92 RBI, 129 R, 7.8 WAR The fact that it was difficult to decide on which shortstop would represent the 2010s should tell you all you need to know about this head-to-head battle. Andrelton Simmons received consideration as the Ozzie Smith of his era, and Troy Tulowitzki was elite when he managed to stay upright, but in the end, Francisco Lindor was the best option for this showdown. The Indians star has been a two-way standout since debuting in 2015. However, at just four-and-a half MLB seasons, it's hard to compare his body of work with someone who was one of the defining players of a decade. Derek Jeter made eight All-Star teams during the 2000s. He had at least 190 hits seven times, hit over .300 eight times and finished in the top 10 in AL MVP voting five times. He was the definition of a star. Add to that a .307/.379/.489 line and 36 extra-base hits in 432 plate appearances during the postseason, and the choice is easy. Advantage: 2000s

Third Basemen: Alex Rodriguez (2000s) vs. Adrian Beltre (2010s) 6 of 12 Ron Vesely/Getty Images 2000s: Alex Rodriguez 162 G AVG: 153 OPS+ , .304/.401/.587, 46 HR, 132 RBI, 126 R, 7.5 WAR

Peak (2007): 176 OPS+, .314/.422/.645, 54 HR, 156 RBI, 143 R, 9.4 WAR 2010s: Adrian Beltre 162 G AVG: 130 OPS+ , .307/.358/.514, 29 HR, 104 RBI, 90 R, 6.1 WAR

Peak (2012): 139 OPS+, .321/.359/.561, 36 HR, 102 RBI, 95 R, 7.2 WAR Alex Rodriguez spent the first four seasons of the 2000s as a shortstop with the Mariners and Rangers, but he played more games at third base during the decade, so that's where he fits on the All-Decade team. The three-time AL MVP winner had at least 30 home runs and 100 RBI every year during the decade. He topped 40 homers six times and launched 50 or more twice. Adrian Beltre was already 31 years old when the 2010s began, and he had something to prove after a disappointing five-year stint with the Mariners. After making good on a one-year deal with the Red Sox, he joined the Rangers and developed into one of baseball's best two-way players. Aside from his run production, he also won three Gold Glove Awards during the 2010s, and his 77 DRS during the decade rank in the top 25 among all position players. Advantage: 2000s

Left Fielders: Barry Bonds (2000s) vs. Giancarlo Stanton (2010s) 7 of 12 MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ/Associated Press 2000s: Barry Bonds

162 G AVG: 221 OPS+, .322/.517/.724, 52 HR, 115 RBI, 127 R, 9.4 WAR

Peak (2001): 259 OPS+, .328/.515/.863, 73 HR, 137 RBI, 129 R, 11.7 WAR 2010s: Giancarlo Stanton 162 G AVG: 144 OPS+, .268/.358/.547, 43 HR, 109 RBI, 96 R, WAR

Peak (2017): 169 OPS+, .281/.376/.631, 59 HR, 132 RBI, 123 R, 8.0 WAR We're playing it a little fast and loose with the outfield alignment, taking an All-Star Game-style approach in which the three top outfielders were aligned in a way that makes the most sense. In this case, that meant Giancarlo Stanton, who has primarily played right field, shifts to left field in deference to perennial Gold Glove winner Mookie Betts. Sorry, Giancarlo. Stanton is a prolific slugger and has an NL MVP Award on his mantel from his terrific 2017 season when he led the NL in OPS+, home runs and RBI, but he never had a chance here. We're talking about some legendary seasons from Barry Bonds, who had an OPS+ over 230 for four straight seasons from 2001 to 2004 and won NL MVP every year as a result. This one isn't particularly close. Advantage: 2000s

Center Fielders: Carlos Beltran (2010s) vs. Mike Trout (2010s) 8 of 12 Rob Leiter/Getty Images 2000s: Carlos Beltran

162 G AVG: 122 OPS+, .282/.363/.502, 29 HR, 107 RBI, 112 R, 5.5 WAR

Peak (2006): 150 OPS+, .275/.388/.594, 41 HR, 116 RBI, 127 R, 8.2 WAR 2010s: Mike Trout

162 G AVG: 176 OPS+, .305/.419/.581, 39 HR, 102 RBI, 122 R, 9.0 WAR

Peak (2018): 198 OPS+, .312/.460/.628, 39 HR, 79 RBI, 101 R, 10.2 WAR While the left field matchup was a landslide for the 2000s squad, the same is true here for the 2010s team with Mike Trout manning center field. Carlos Beltran is one of the best power-speed threats in MLB history, as he averaged 30 steals per 162 games during the 2000s. In addition, he turned in one of the best postseason performances in MLB history in 2004 when he hit .435/.536/1.022 with eight home runs and 14 RBI in 12 games for the Houston Astros. But Mike Trout is Mike Trout. The 28-year-old is the best player on the planet, and that's been the case ever since he ran away with AL Rookie of the Year honors with a 10.5-WAR season in 2012. His lack of a postseason track record is no fault of his own and is nowhere near enough to close the gap between these two center fielders. Advantage: 2010s

Right Fielders: Ichiro Suzuki (2000s) vs. Mookie Betts (2010s) 9 of 12 Jim McIsaac/Getty Images 2000s: Ichiro Suzuki 162 G AVG: 118 OPS+, .333/.378/.434, 10 HR, 59 RBI, 111 R, 5.0 WAR

Peak (2004): 130 OPS+, .372/.414/.455, 8 HR, 60 RBI, 101 R, 9.2 WAR 2010s: Mookie Betts

162 G AVG: 134 OPS+, .301/.374/.519, 28 HR, 96 RBI, 125 R, 7.5 WAR

Peak (2018): 186 OPS+, .346/.438/.640, 32 HR, 80 RBI, 129 R, 10.6 WAR Ichiro Suzuki took MLB by storm in 2001, leading the AL in batting average (.350), hits (242) and steals (56) to take home Rookie of the Year and MVP honors for a 116-win Seattle Mariners team. That began a run of 10 straight seasons with at least 200 hits and an average over .300, and he set the single-season hits record (262 in 2004) along the way. He also had an absolute rocket for an arm and won 10 straight Gold Glove Awards to begin his MLB career. At the same time, a case can be made that he was somewhat one-dimensional offensively, with 1,650 singles among his 2,030 hits during the 2000s. On the other hand, Mookie Betts is a true five-tool talent. The 2018 AL MVP boasts equally impressive defensive skills in right field, and at the plate he has a batting title and a 30/30 season to his credit. The numbers don't tell the whole story of the type of impact Ichiro made on Major League Baseball, but if we're picking one guy based on on-field performance, Betts has the edge. Advantage: 2010s

Designated Hitters: David Ortiz (2000s) vs. Nelson Cruz (2010s) 10 of 12 Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images 2000s: David Ortiz

162 G AVG: 137 OPS+, .283/.378/.554, 37 HR, 123 RBI, 100 R, 3.4 WAR

Peak (2006): 161 OPS+, .287/.413/.636, 54 HR, 137 RBI, 115 R, 5.8 WAR 2010s: Nelson Cruz

162 G AVG: 138 OPS+, .281/.350/.538, 40 HR, 112 RBI, 91 R, 3.8 WAR

Peak (2019): 166 OPS+, .311/.392/.639, 41 HR, 108 RBI, 81 R, 4.4 WAR The numbers are closer than you might expect. David Ortiz had 307 home runs and 1,016 RBI during the 2000s, while Nelson Cruz had 346 home runs and 961 RBI during the 2010s, and they posted nearly identical OPS+ totals in the process. This one came down to postseason production, and both players have impressive resumes there as well: Cruz: 181 PA, .287/.354/.659, 17 HR, 35 RBI, 2011 ALCS MVP

181 PA, .287/.354/.659, 17 HR, 35 RBI, 2011 ALCS MVP Ortiz: 289 PA, .283/.388/.520, 12 HR, 47 RBI, 2004 ALCS MVP Cruz might have more gaudy counting numbers, but Ortiz delivered some of the biggest hits in Boston franchise history during the team's 2004 title run. Ortiz by a surprisingly slim margin. Advantage: 2000s

Starting Pitchers: Pedro Martinez (2000s) vs. Clayton Kershaw (2010s) 11 of 12 STEVE SCHAEFER/Getty Images 2000s: Pedro Martinez 162 G AVG: 152 ERA+, 17-7, 3.01 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 243 K, 220 IP, 6.8 WAR

Peak (2000): 291 ERA+, 18-6, 1.74 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, 284 K, 217 IP, 11.7 WAR 2010s: Clayton Kershaw

162 G AVG: 164 ERA+, 18-7, 2.31 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 252 K, 231 IP, 6.8 WAR

Peak (2014): 197 ERA+, 21-3, 1.77 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 239 K, 198.1 IP, 7.7 WAR The 2000s are an interesting decade when it comes to selecting a starting pitcher. Pedro Martinez, Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling were all historically good at the start of the decade, but age had caught up to them before the 2010s rolled around. Guys like Roy Halladay and Johan Santana had more complete decades, but not nearly the same otherworldly peak. With a 1.74 ERA, 291 ERA+ and 0.74 WHIP at the height of the steroid era in 2000, Martinez owns arguably the greatest single-season pitching performance in MLB history, and that was enough to earn him the starting nod. On the other side, Clayton Kershaw edges Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, with some consideration also given to Madison Bumgarner for his postseason heroics. The fact that Kershaw's ERA+ during his MVP season in 2014 was nearly 100 points lower than Martinez's in 2000 is further proof of just how special that season was for the Red Sox ace. Advantage: 2000s