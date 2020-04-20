Dak Prescott Rumors: Cowboys, QB Had 'Very Positive' Session of Contract Talks

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys continue to work toward a long-term deal with quarterback Dak Prescott.

According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, the two sides have had "very positive" discussions about a new contract over the past two weeks.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk previously reported Prescott wouldn't participate in the team's virtual offseason programs, which began Monday, without a new deal.

Dallas placed the quarterback under the franchise tag, which will be worth $28.7 million on a one-year tender if no long-term deal is reached, per Spotrac.

The two sides had discussions about a long-term deal before using the franchise tag but couldn't reach an agreement before the deadline. Two weeks later, the sides began talking again with the hopes of securing an extension, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

One of the biggest sticking points is the length of the deal, as ESPN's Adam Schefter explained earlier this month.

"The bottom line on the long-term deal [getting] done—the two sides have differing values," Schefter said, via Garrett Stepien of 247Sports. "But I think the bigger issue might just be the years. The Dallas Cowboys want Dak Prescott on a five-year-or-longer deal. Dak Prescott wants four years."

Prescott is coming off the most productive season of his career with 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, leading the No. 1 offense in the NFL in total yards.

Dallas clearly sees him as a franchise quarterback, but it will seemingly take more back-and-forth before the two sides can agree on a new contract.