Dennis Rodman Talks Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Jerry Krause's Relationship

Lou Capozzola/Getty Images

ESPN premiered the first two parts of its documentary miniseries on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, The Last Dance, on Sunday night, and one thing that came across very clearly was that Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Phil Jackson did not like former general manager Jerry Krause one bit.

During an appearance on Monday's First Take, former Bulls forward Dennis Rodman addressed that side of the documentary:

"Jerry Krause? It's a difficult thing, Molly. I never got involved with the front office at all. When Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan asked me to come to Jerry Krause's house and asked me did I want to join the Chicago Bulls, I said I don't give a damn, pretty much. I think it was something in the sense where—I think we talked about this a long time ago—where I had to go apologize to Scottie, which whether it was right or wrong, but pretty much after all that happened, the team formed with me, Michael, Scottie and MJ.

"So I think that Jerry Krause, I was there those three years and, wow, it was something, Molly. It was something. I never heard anything like that, I never seen anything like that before. I never really got into the politics of it, but I never asked Michael or Scottie: 'What is the reason you guys are so bitter towards the management?' I never asked those guys that, but after a couple of years, I figured it out where it all came from. Because I guess it came from Scottie, and then I think it really hit the head right there with Phil Jackson when Jerry Krause said he didn't care if we won 82 games, you're not coming back, and I think that hurt Phil Jackson more than anything in the world, and I think that hurt Scottie, it hurt Michael.

"For me, I was just more there for the ride, pretty much. I wanted to win championships with these guys. I would go to war for these guys any time of the day. It was just sad the fact that we could have come back and won a fourth championship very easily."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.