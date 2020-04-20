Browns GM Berry: 'Nothing Imminent' for a Trade Amid Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors

David Richard/Associated Press

Speculation continues to swirl about an Odell Beckham Jr. trade, but Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry said there's "nothing imminent" regarding a deal involving any veteran player, per Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram.

Berry also noted he'll do anything to improve the roster, via Petrak.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday the Browns have not had any discussions about a trade involving Beckham this offseason.

Initial reports stated the Minnesota Vikings were involved in a trade but that was shut down by chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta.

"In short, I will just say it was completely false," DePodesta told Schefter.

Despite the denials, Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman reported it's "only a matter of time" before the receiver is traded.

Beckham spent his first five years with the New York Giants, earning three Pro Bowl selections but wasn't quite as dominant after being dealt to the Browns last offseason. Though he appeared in all 16 games, his numbers (74 catches, 1,035 receiving yards and four touchdowns) were the second-lowest of his career.

His only worse season came in 2017 when an ankle injury limited him to just four games.

The Browns could cut their losses after a disappointing season and flip the 27-year-old to another team for assets who will better fit on the roster. There are likely few untouchable players after the squad struggled to a 6-10 record in 2019.

Still, it doesn't appear any deal is coming soon even with the NFL draft on the horizon.