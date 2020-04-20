NBA Draft 2020: Ideal Mock Draft Selections for Every 1st-Round Team

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

One of the events that most impacts an NBA team's future is the annual draft lottery. Whether or not a team can take a top player in the draft all comes down to luck.

Although the NBA season is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the draft lottery is still scheduled to take place May 19, while the draft is scheduled for June 25. But things could change if the league eventually resumes the 2019-20 season.

It's not too early to start looking ahead, though, as it's clear who the top prospects coming from the college ranks and international leagues are this year.

Here's a mock for the first round of this year's draft, followed by a breakdown of the three teams that currently have the best odds to land the No. 1 pick.

NBA Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. Golden State: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Minnesota: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Atlanta: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

5. Detroit: R.J. Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

6. New York: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

7. Chicago: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

8. Charlotte: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

9. Washington: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

10. Phoenix: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

11. San Antonio: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

12. Sacramento: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. New Orleans: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

14. Portland: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

15. Orlando: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

16. Minnesota (via Brooklyn): Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

17. Boston (via Memphis): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

18. Dallas: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

19. Milwaukee (via Indiana): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

20. Brooklyn (via Philadelphia): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

21. Denver (via Houston): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

22. Philadelphia (via Oklahoma City): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

23. Miami: Vernon Carey Jr., PF/C, Duke

24. Utah: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

25. Oklahoma City (via Denver): Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos

26. Boston: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, FC Barcelona

27. New York (via L.A. Clippers): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto: Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State

29. L.A. Lakers: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

30. Boston (via Milwaukee): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Teams with Current Best Odds for Top Pick

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors were an NBA-worst 15-50 when the league was suspended on March 12, largely because they never had Klay Thompson this season and Stephen Curry was limited to five games. They're likely going to be in good shape to bounce back in the 2020-21 season, assuming they're fully healthy.

Plus, Golden State will have a top draft pick it can add to its strong core, perhaps even getting the No. 1 selection. And if that happens, it will likely select Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who had a strong season in his only year with the Bulldogs.

Many mock drafts are predicting the 18-year-old to go to the Warriors if they have the top pick, including one from ESPN analysts Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz.

Schmitz noted that "Edwards would add instant offense to an already high-powered nucleus with his ability to get downhill and rise up from anywhere on the floor."

It's unlikely the Warriors will have a pick this high again next year with Curry and Thompson back in the fold, so they need to capitalize now and make the right pick with their early selection, and Edwards should be that choice.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Although Andre Drummond and Kevin Love are likely to be starting for the Cavaliers in the post for the 2020-21 season, that doesn't necessarily mean they won't draft a big man with their first selection in this year's draft.

There have been some trade rumors surrounding Love, while Drummond will have to accept a player option to return to the Cavs next season. However, it's likely both will still be on the team then, so Cleveland shouldn't worry too much about needing a replacement for one of those players.

Still, Memphis center James Wiseman is an intriguing prospect for the Cavaliers to consider. Sure, if they end up with the No. 1 pick, then Edwards is probably a better option, but Wiseman could be their selection if they draft in the Nos. 2-4 range.

Givony reported Cleveland is "likely to be in the market for a franchise frontcourt player," which makes sense considering Love and Drummond are both veterans.

Wiseman, 19, is an intriguing fit and may need some time to develop after playing only three games in his college career.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves already have some talented offensive players in D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns. Who better to add to the mix than point guard LaMelo Ball?

The 18-year-old has continued to develop and improve while playing in Australia, and although his season with the Illawarra Hawks was cut short due to a foot injury, he showcased his skills when he was on the court. Now, he is likely to be one of the first players selected in the draft, potentially to Minnesota.

If the Timberwolves end up with the No. 1 or No. 2 pick and Edwards is available, it's possible they'd consider taking him. But Ball would also be a good potential fit as he would help Minnesota continue to improve its young core.

"Ball's size makes him easy to pair with another guard, and teammates will love his tremendous passing creativity and the way he empowers others," Givony noted. "Ball does not turn 19 until the end of August, leaving considerable room for him to improve his perimeter shooting and defense."

It will be intriguing to watch how Ball continues to develop once he enters the NBA.