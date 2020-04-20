Dwyane Wade: 'Y'all Better Stop Disrespecting' Scottie Pippen Amid Jordan Doc

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 20, 2020

FILE- This March 1, 2012 file photo shows former NBA player Scottie Pippen during an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore. Former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen is being sued over a fight with an autograph-seeker at an upscale Southern California restaurant, Thursday, July 11, 2013. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

"Y'all better stop disrespecting @scottiepippen," retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade wrote in an Instagram caption, reacting to what Michael Jordan said about his Chicago Bulls right-hand man in ESPN's The Last Dance:

The 10-part documentary series premiered with two episodes Sunday night and will continue every Sunday through May 17:

One of the major topics addressed through the first two episodes was Pippen's seven-year, $18 million contract signed in 1991:

The crux of the documentary is the Bulls' 1997-98 season that resulted in their sixth championship since 1990. The title marked the end of Chicago's dynasty spearheaded by Jordan and Pippen.

Related

    Top Moments from 'The Last Dance'

    Episodes 1 and 2 are over. Scroll through the comments to see all the reactions from MJ doc premiere ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top Moments from 'The Last Dance'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Pippen: 'I'm Not Gonna F--k My Summer Up'

    Scottie details why he delayed surgery in 1997

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pippen: 'I'm Not Gonna F--k My Summer Up'

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Ya Got: 73-Win Warriors or 72-Win Bulls?

    We looked at everything from star power to bench support...and ultimately picked one winner 🏆

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who Ya Got: 73-Win Warriors or 72-Win Bulls?

    Will Gottlieb and Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking MJ's Top 50 Games: Part 2 🏆

    These final 10 games are the masterpieces of Michael Jordan's career 👉

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking MJ's Top 50 Games: Part 2 🏆

    Stephen Knox
    via Bleacher Report