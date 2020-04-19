Seahawks' David Moore Signs RFA Contract Tender; Had 301 Yards in 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 05: David Moore #83 of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball during the NFC Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 5, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Wide receiver David Moore officially signed his contract with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. 

Moore shared two photos on Instagram from when he put pen to paper on his new deal.

Seattle placed an original-round tender on the 25-year-old, which will pay him $2.13 million for the upcoming season.

Moore caught 17 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. He has been a dynamic downfield threat over the past two seasons, averaging 17.3 yards per reception.

Bringing Moore back makes sense for the Seahawks to solidify their depth at receiver, but he'll likely struggle to assume a larger role in the passing game.

Tyler Lockett eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time, and DK Metcalf made an immediate impact as a rookie. The second-round pick caught 58 passes for 900 yards and seven touchdowns.

Seattle also signed Phillip Dorsett to a one-year, $1 million deal to give Russell Wilson another option through the air. Dorsett has failed to live up to his draft position (No. 29 in 2015) but brings more experience to the offense.

By signing his one-year tender, Moore could prove himself to be a more consistent target and thus be deserving of a bigger contract next offseason.

