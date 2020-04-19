Taysom Hill Reportedly Won't Sign Saints' RFA Contract Tender 'Any Time Soon'

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Taysom Hill is reportedly in no hurry to sign his one-year tender offer sheet with the New Orleans Saints.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Hill is yet to sign the one-year, $4.7 million offer even though the deadline passed for another team to sign the restricted free agent. Florio cited a league source who said the backup quarterback "doesn't plan to sign the one-year contract any time soon."

Despite not inking the offer, Hill still plans on participating in New Orleans' virtual offseason program as long as he and the team agree to a letter of protection that guarantees him the money if he were to suffer a season-ending injury during the workouts.

"At some point, Hill presumably will accept the one-year, $4.7 million tender offer," Florio wrote. "His only alternative at this point, barring a trade, will be to not play at all. And, obviously, Hill won't be doing that."

While Hill is technically a backup quarterback behind Drew Brees, the Saints use him in different ways.

He lines up on special teams, in Wildcat sets and at wide receiver at times and finished the 2019 campaign with 27 carries for 156 yards, 19 catches for 234 yards and seven total touchdowns. His presence gave the Saints the ability to implement trick plays and even give Brees a breather at times during the course of games.

The fact that the Saints didn't bring back Teddy Bridgewater this offseason means Hill could be the long-term answer at quarterback when the 41-year-old Brees retires.

However, Hill has thrown a grand total of 13 passes at the NFL level even though he played quarterback at BYU.

A bigger contract may be waiting when he is the starting quarterback in the future, but he will likely play in New Orleans on the one-year offer sheet for now even though he hasn't yet signed it.