Jets Rumors: NYJ Prefers to Take Offensive Tackle at No. 11 in 2020 NFL Draft

The New York Jets "prefer to take a tackle" in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft but might look at another position based on their available options, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

The Jets have the No. 11 overall pick, a point by which any combination of Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, Alabama's Jedrick Wills and Georgia's Andrew Thomas could be off the board. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller had the three going No. 8, 10 and 14, respectively, in his most recent mock draft.

Cimini questioned whether New York would take Louisville's Mekhi Becton after his drug test was flagged at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The New York Daily News' Manish Mehta wrote that Jets general manager Joe Douglas has implemented a rating system that draws attention to any off-field concerns:

"Character, or a 'C' alert, plays an important — and sometimes nebulous –— role in the grading scale. A 'C' alert could have multiple layers that play a part in the overall grade. Character matters, but there are always exceptions and amendments if the value becomes too great. It's not as if Douglas only drafts choir boys."

The Jets have addressed their offensive line this offseason by signing George Fant and Connor McGovern but still have a need for an elite blocker on the left side. The team finished 30th in adjusted sack rate in 2019, per Football Outsiders.

According to Cimini, wide receiver would be New York's next focus if it isn't enamored with the offensive tackles on the board in the first round. This year's draft class is flush with skilled pass-catchers, so the Jets could identify their long-term No. 1 target for Sam Darnold.

Cimini noted Oklahoma star CeeDee Lamb appears to be valued more highly by New York than Alabama's wideout duo of Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III.