Joey Gallo Continues to Dominate, Improves to 15-1 in MLB The Show League

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

It's nearing crunch time in the MLB The Show Players League, and Texas Rangers All-Star first baseman Joey Gallo boosted his chances of making the eight-team playoff on Sunday night.

Gallo won all four of his matchups by a combined score of 15-4 to improve to 15-1 overall in the tournament.

New York Mets All-Star Jeff McNeil also went undefeated at 3-0 with his fourth game scratched because of Cleveland Indians All-Star first baseman Carlos Santana's absence. McNeil improved to 11-3 and widened his lead in the National League East.

Gallo surpassed Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell, who went 3-1 on Saturday night to improve to 13-3, for the best record. The 26-year-old built upon his lead in the American League West as Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. fell to 7-8 despite winning two of his three games.

Several other players enjoyed success. Miami Marlins pitcher Ryne Stanek, San Francisco Giants All-Star outfielder Hunter Pence and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter each went 3-1. Carpenter was able to move into a tie with Chicago Cubs utilityman Ian Happ at 8-8 in the NL Central. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett, who did not play Sunday, leads the division for now at 8-4.

Snell remains atop the AL East, but Baltimore Orioles left fielder Dwight Smith Jr. closed the gap by improving to 11-5 with a 2-2 record in his latest slate. Smith dominated Detroit Tigers utilityman Niko Goodrum 17-1 but fell 5-0 to Gallo.

One player from each of Major League Baseball's 30 clubs is participating in the competition, which was organized by the league, the MLBPA and Sony Interactive Entertainment. There were 13 players in action Sunday night.

Regardless of which player puts his team on top of the MLB The Show Players League, the Boys & Girls Club will receive $175,000 with $25,000 dedicated to the champion's local affiliate.

The full results from Sunday night are below.

Matt Carpenter, St. Louis Cardinals (8-8)

at Joey Gallo (Texas): 2-1 Loss

vs. Niko Goodrum (Detroit): 8-0 Win

vs. David Dahl (Colorado): 1-0 Win

at Ryne Stanek (Miami): 7-2 Win

David Dahl, Colorado Rockies (4-11)



vs. Dwight Smith Jr. (Baltimore): 8-0 Loss

at Ryne Stanek (Miami): 1-0 Loss

at Matt Carpenter (St. Louis): 1-0 Loss

vs. Joey Gallo (Texas): 3-1 Loss

Carl Edwards Jr., Seattle Mariners (3-11)

at Hunter Pence (San Francisco): 2-1 Loss

vs. Juan Soto (Washington): 2-0 Loss

vs. Ian Happ (Chicago Cubs): 6-3 Loss

Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers (14-1)

vs. Matt Carpenter (St. Louis): 2-1 Win

at Dwight Smith Jr. (Baltimore): 5-0 Win

vs. Niko Goodrum (Detroit): 5-2 Win

at David Dahl (Colorado): 3-1 Win

Niko Goodrum, Detroit Tigers (4-11)

vs. Ryne Stanek (Miami): 4-0 Loss

at Matt Carpenter (St. Louis): 8-0 Loss

at Joey Gallo (Texas): 5-2 Loss

vs. Dwight Smith Jr. (Baltimore): 17-1 Loss

Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs (8-8)

at Lance McCullers Jr. (Houston): 4-3 Loss

vs. Jeff McNeil (New York Mets): 13-3 Loss

vs. Juan Soto (Washington): 4-2 Loss

at Carl Edwards Jr. (Seattle): 6-3 Win

Rhys Hoskins, Philadelphia Phillies (9-6)

at Juan Soto (Washington): 4-1 Win

at Hunter Pence (San Francisco): 7-6 Loss

vs. Lance McCullers Jr. (Houston): 5-1 Loss

Lance McCullers Jr., Houston Astros (7-8)

vs. Ian Happ (Chicago Cubs): 4-3 Win

at Rhys Hoskins (Philadelphia): 5-1 Win

vs. Hunter Pence (San Francisco): 5-3 Loss

Jeff McNeil, New York Mets (11-3)

at Ian Happ (Chicago Cubs): 13-3 Win

vs. Hunter Pence (San Francisco): 3-2 Win

at Juan Soto (Washington): 1-0 Win

Hunter Pence, San Francisco Giants (6-10)

vs Carl Edwards Jr. (Seattle): 2-1 Win

vs. Rhys Hoskins (Philadelphia): 7-6 Win

at Jeff McNeil (New York Mets): 3-2 Loss

at Lance McCullers Jr. (Houston): 5-3 Win

Dwight Smith Jr., Baltimore Orioles (11-5)

at David Dahl (Colorado): 8-0 Win

vs Joey Gallo (Texas): 5-0 Loss

vs Ryne Stanek (Miami): 2-1 Loss

at Niko Goodrum (Detroit): 17-1 Win

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals (6-9)

vs Rhys Hoskins (Philadelphia): 4-1 Loss

at Carl Edwards Jr. (Seattle): 2-0 Win

at Ian Happ (Chicago Cubs): 4-2 Win

vs. Jeff McNeil (New York Mets): 1-0 Loss

Ryne Stanek, Miami Marlins (5-11)

at Niko Goodrum (Detroit): 4-0 Win

vs David Dahl (Colorado): 1-0 Win

at Dwight Smith Jr. (Baltimore): 2-1 Win

vs Matt Carpenter (St. Louis): 7-2 Loss

Full tournament schedule is available at MLB.com.

Pence is in the NL West basement at 6-10, but the two-time World Series champion enjoyed a dramatic walk-off 7-6 win over Rhys Hoskins:

Hoskins couldn't afford the loss, trailing McNeil in the NL East at 9-6.

But nobody struggled more than Colorado Rockies All-Star outfielder David Dahl, going 0-4 and distancing himself even further in last place at 4-11.

The regular season will resume at 9 p.m. ET on Monday. Once the playoffs begin, it will be a best-of-three for the first two rounds before moving to a best-of-five championship round.