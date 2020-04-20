Joey Gallo Continues to Dominate, Improves to 15-1 in MLB The Show League

Joey Gallo Continues to Dominate, Improves to 15-1 in MLB The Show LeagueApril 20, 2020
It's nearing crunch time in the MLB The Show Players League, and Texas Rangers All-Star first baseman Joey Gallo boosted his chances of making the eight-team playoff on Sunday night.
Gallo won all four of his matchups by a combined score of 15-4 to improve to 15-1 overall in the tournament.
New York Mets All-Star Jeff McNeil also went undefeated at 3-0 with his fourth game scratched because of Cleveland Indians All-Star first baseman Carlos Santana's absence. McNeil improved to 11-3 and widened his lead in the National League East.
Gallo surpassed Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell, who went 3-1 on Saturday night to improve to 13-3, for the best record. The 26-year-old built upon his lead in the American League West as Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. fell to 7-8 despite winning two of his three games.
Several other players enjoyed success. Miami Marlins pitcher Ryne Stanek, San Francisco Giants All-Star outfielder Hunter Pence and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter each went 3-1. Carpenter was able to move into a tie with Chicago Cubs utilityman Ian Happ at 8-8 in the NL Central. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett, who did not play Sunday, leads the division for now at 8-4.
Snell remains atop the AL East, but Baltimore Orioles left fielder Dwight Smith Jr. closed the gap by improving to 11-5 with a 2-2 record in his latest slate. Smith dominated Detroit Tigers utilityman Niko Goodrum 17-1 but fell 5-0 to Gallo.
One player from each of Major League Baseball's 30 clubs is participating in the competition, which was organized by the league, the MLBPA and Sony Interactive Entertainment. There were 13 players in action Sunday night.
Regardless of which player puts his team on top of the MLB The Show Players League, the Boys & Girls Club will receive $175,000 with $25,000 dedicated to the champion's local affiliate.
The full results from Sunday night are below.
Matt Carpenter, St. Louis Cardinals (8-8)
at Joey Gallo (Texas): 2-1 Loss
vs. Niko Goodrum (Detroit): 8-0 Win
vs. David Dahl (Colorado): 1-0 Win
at Ryne Stanek (Miami): 7-2 Win
David Dahl, Colorado Rockies (4-11)
vs. Dwight Smith Jr. (Baltimore): 8-0 Loss
at Ryne Stanek (Miami): 1-0 Loss
at Matt Carpenter (St. Louis): 1-0 Loss
vs. Joey Gallo (Texas): 3-1 Loss
Carl Edwards Jr., Seattle Mariners (3-11)
at Hunter Pence (San Francisco): 2-1 Loss
vs. Juan Soto (Washington): 2-0 Loss
vs. Ian Happ (Chicago Cubs): 6-3 Loss
Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers (14-1)
vs. Matt Carpenter (St. Louis): 2-1 Win
at Dwight Smith Jr. (Baltimore): 5-0 Win
vs. Niko Goodrum (Detroit): 5-2 Win
at David Dahl (Colorado): 3-1 Win
Niko Goodrum, Detroit Tigers (4-11)
vs. Ryne Stanek (Miami): 4-0 Loss
at Matt Carpenter (St. Louis): 8-0 Loss
at Joey Gallo (Texas): 5-2 Loss
vs. Dwight Smith Jr. (Baltimore): 17-1 Loss
Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs (8-8)
at Lance McCullers Jr. (Houston): 4-3 Loss
vs. Jeff McNeil (New York Mets): 13-3 Loss
vs. Juan Soto (Washington): 4-2 Loss
at Carl Edwards Jr. (Seattle): 6-3 Win
Rhys Hoskins, Philadelphia Phillies (9-6)
at Juan Soto (Washington): 4-1 Win
at Hunter Pence (San Francisco): 7-6 Loss
vs. Lance McCullers Jr. (Houston): 5-1 Loss
Lance McCullers Jr., Houston Astros (7-8)
vs. Ian Happ (Chicago Cubs): 4-3 Win
at Rhys Hoskins (Philadelphia): 5-1 Win
vs. Hunter Pence (San Francisco): 5-3 Loss
Jeff McNeil, New York Mets (11-3)
at Ian Happ (Chicago Cubs): 13-3 Win
vs. Hunter Pence (San Francisco): 3-2 Win
at Juan Soto (Washington): 1-0 Win
Hunter Pence, San Francisco Giants (6-10)
vs Carl Edwards Jr. (Seattle): 2-1 Win
vs. Rhys Hoskins (Philadelphia): 7-6 Win
at Jeff McNeil (New York Mets): 3-2 Loss
at Lance McCullers Jr. (Houston): 5-3 Win
Dwight Smith Jr., Baltimore Orioles (11-5)
at David Dahl (Colorado): 8-0 Win
vs Joey Gallo (Texas): 5-0 Loss
vs Ryne Stanek (Miami): 2-1 Loss
at Niko Goodrum (Detroit): 17-1 Win
Juan Soto, Washington Nationals (6-9)
vs Rhys Hoskins (Philadelphia): 4-1 Loss
at Carl Edwards Jr. (Seattle): 2-0 Win
at Ian Happ (Chicago Cubs): 4-2 Win
vs. Jeff McNeil (New York Mets): 1-0 Loss
Ryne Stanek, Miami Marlins (5-11)
at Niko Goodrum (Detroit): 4-0 Win
vs David Dahl (Colorado): 1-0 Win
at Dwight Smith Jr. (Baltimore): 2-1 Win
vs Matt Carpenter (St. Louis): 7-2 Loss
Full tournament schedule is available at MLB.com.
Pence is in the NL West basement at 6-10, but the two-time World Series champion enjoyed a dramatic walk-off 7-6 win over Rhys Hoskins:
Hoskins couldn't afford the loss, trailing McNeil in the NL East at 9-6.
But nobody struggled more than Colorado Rockies All-Star outfielder David Dahl, going 0-4 and distancing himself even further in last place at 4-11.
The regular season will resume at 9 p.m. ET on Monday. Once the playoffs begin, it will be a best-of-three for the first two rounds before moving to a best-of-five championship round.
