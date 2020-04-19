Jerry Jeudy Rumors: Broncos Could Trade Up for Alabama WR in 2020 NFL Draft

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos reportedly could land one of the best offensive playmakers in all of college football during the first round of the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday.

Woody Paige of the Colorado Springs Gazette was asked what he believes the AFC West team will do with the No. 15 overall pick, and he cited sources who said Denver could trade up to the Nos. 8 or 10 picks to draft Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Denver could use the depth at wide receiver.

Emmanuel Sanders was second to only Courtland Sutton in receiving yards at the position for the Broncos last year, and he suited up for them in just seven games before they traded him to the San Francisco 49ers. Sutton is a game-changing presence who tallied 1,112 receiving yards in 2019, but he will face double-teams throughout the 2020 campaign if there aren't more pieces around him.

Jeudy is someone who could thrive in single coverage while opponents are focused on Sutton.

He finished the 2018 campaign at Alabama with 68 catches for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns before posting 77 catches for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019. He did all that while playing in a loaded offense featuring Najee Harris in the backfield and Henry Ruggs III, Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle at wide receiver.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Jeudy as the No. 5 overall player in the draft on his latest big board and the No. 1 wide receiver.

The Broncos will surely have to move up to select him, but there is plenty of depth at the position if they choose to go elsewhere. Of Miller's top 50 players, 10 of them are wide receivers.

Jeudy may be the best of the bunch, but those who wait to take the position will likely also add a game-changing presence.