Golfer Brian Harman 'Eating Nothing but Wild Game' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

PGA player Brian Harman is an avid hunter, to the point that he has around 300 pounds of elk meat in freezers and enough wild game stored away to last two years, according to Steve DiMeglio of USA Today.

With social distancing guidelines in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he's been tapping into that stockpile.

"I've been eating nothing but wild game this whole time," Harman said.

He added that he has a "deep respect for animals" and always eats what he kills on a hunt:

"They are a renewable resource. Being able to know where your meat comes from is important to me, being able to take care of the animal once you've killed it shows immense respect to the animal. I am not a fan of people who kill for sport. I enjoy hunting but I also enjoy taking care of the animal after the fact and helping to feed my family with it."

Georgia, Harman's home, hasn't banned its residents from golfing, hunting and fishing. He likely wouldn't be thrilled if that changed, though he told DiMeglio he would abide by any mandates.

"I've definitely thought about what would happen if the shelter at home orders became more stringent and I couldn't play golf, couldn't hunt," he said. "We'll participate with whatever the state deems is the safest way to combat this. But out in the woods is about as isolated and quarantined as you can get."