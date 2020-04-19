Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Targeting Yetur Gross-Matos, Could Trade Down to Draft DE

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys likely will focus on bolstering their defense in the 2020 NFL draft, with cornerback being the team's biggest need after the departure of Byron Jones in free agency.

But one player to keep an eye on could be Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:

"This also isn't a deep pass-rusher class for undeniable first-round talent, but teams always need them. That could spark a late first-round run. The Dallas Cowboys have done a ton of recon work on Penn State edge-rusher Yetur Gross-Matos, so if they move back from the No. 17 overall pick, perhaps they parlay added capital into Gross-Matos and someone else."

