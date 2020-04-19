Justin Herbert Falls Out of 1st Round in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Butch Dill/Associated Press

There has been a lot of buzz that Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert will be the pick for the Miami Dolphins at No. 5 overall. But NFL fans aren't buying it.

In the B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft, Herbert wasn't even selected in the first round, with the fans mocking Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa to the Dolphins. The only other quarterback off the board was LSU's Joe Burrow to the Cincinnati Bengals.

That meant that fans of other teams that could consider quarterback on Thursday like the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots chose to pass over Herbert.

As B/R's Brad Gagnon wrote, "This could be a sign Chargers fans aren't convinced Herbert or [Jordan] Love is the answer, but it's likely a stronger indication they'd prefer the team to sign a free-agent quarterback like Cam Newton or Jameis Winston."

It seems hard to believe that Herbert will drop out of the first round. Frankly, Tagovailoa's injury could make him the more likely candidate to fall far down the board. But the B/R users have spoken, and Herbert isn't moving the needle for them in the first round.