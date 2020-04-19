William Byron Holds Off Timmy Hill to Win eNASCAR iRacing Event at Richmond

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

William Byron captured his second victory in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series on Sunday at virtual Richmond Raceway.

Byron held off Timmy Hill and Parker Kligerman in overtime, making it back-to-back wins after his first-place finish at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway on April 5. Hill did his best to try to get around the No. 24 car but was stymied every time he attempted to make his move:

Considering Byron has yet to reach Victory Lane in the NASCAR Cup Series, he's savoring the temporary transition to the iRacing format.

The 2020 season continues to be on hold through at least May 9 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Pro Invitational Series providing an entertaining alternative.

As Harry Hogge said in Days of Thunder, "rubbing is racing," and that has proved particularly true during iRacing events. Drivers can engage in a little more contact on the track without the fear of causing real damage.

Matt DiBenedetto earned a trip to the garage when he intentionally wrecked Ryan Preece:

In the space of a few seconds, Christopher Bell experienced quite the reversal of fortune as he got spun around and sent into the wall before dishing out some punishment of his own:

Byron, meanwhile, will look to make it three wins in a row next Sunday at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.