Clippers' Lou Williams on Trades: 'I'm Not Playing For' Another NBA Team

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2020

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 132-103. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Lou Williams plans to end his career with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The guard explained his mindset in a recent interview on ESPN's WYD? with Ros Gold-Onwude:

"This is it," Williams said (h/t Garrett Chorpenning of Sports Illustrated). "Listen, all teams out there, I'm not playing for anybody else after this. ... That's my leverage. ... I identify with this group of guys. I identify with this organization. I don't see me finding that somewhere else."

Williams has spent three years with the Clippers, representing the three highest scoring seasons of his 15-year NBA career. 

The 33-year-old earned the league's Sixth Man of the Year award in each of the past two seasons, giving him three total, and he's playing at a high level again in 2019-20 with an average of 18.7 points and 5.7 assists per game in 60 appearances (eight starts).

Even after the Clippers added elite talents in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Williams has remained an elite weapon.

Los Angeles also has the second-best record in the Western Conference (44-20). The NBA season was suspended in March.

Whether the league returns from hiatus this season or not, the Clippers have the tools to be a title contender for several more years.

Video Play Button

Williams remains under contract through 2020-21, but he plans to extend his career a bit longer.

"I still feel like I got a good four more years," he said.

Based on his comfort in Los Angeles, he could be looking for an extension before hitting free agency.

