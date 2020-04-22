College Football Programs Who Will Have Most Players Selected in 2020 NFL Draft

0 of 9

John Bazemore/Associated Press

LSU won 15 games in the most recent college football season, and the Tigers might be destined for 15 draft picks this coming week. They're at least going to have 13 players selected, which should put them head and shoulders ahead of every other school.

Of course, that's a double-edged sword. It's a nice bragging right in April, but repeating as national champions will be quite the uphill climb after losing more than half of last year's starters to the NFL.

Bleacher Report's NFL draft expert Matt Miller recently posted an updated "NFL Draft 400" ranking of all the potential draft picks. There are 451 players on his list, even though there are only 255 picks in the draft. But by removing everyone with a grade of 55 or below, that brings the pool down to just 259 players. While there's certainly no guarantee that all 255 picks will come from that group of 259, that's the list we're using for this exercise.

So which schools show up most often in that top 259?

They are listed in ascending order of number of projected picks. To break any ties, the higher spot was rewarded to the class with the higher cumulative draft grade.

Listed rounds for each player are rough estimates based on Miller's grades.