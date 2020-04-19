Giants Rumors: NY to Maximize Upside in 2020 NFL Draft, Linked to Isaiah Simmons

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 13: Linebacker Isaiah Simmons #11 of the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the LSU Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. LSU defeated Clemson 42 to 25. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Projecting the New York Giants to address their offensive line with the No. 4 overall pick makes sense. The team needs to upgrade at the tackle position. 

But according to Ben Standig of The Athletic, the team may instead focus on pure upside and target Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons:

"As for Gettleman's draft approach, one source emphasized the GM’s desire to maximize upside over playing it safe. The upside call at four is likely Clemson's Isaiah Simmons. The hybrid defender is a unique talent with fun match-up potential. Grab Simmons and New York still has a strong chance to select tackle at 36 without a massive drop-off, though there’s a gap between the top 4-5 OT prospects and the next 2-3."

                     

