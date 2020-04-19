Bucs Fan 'Pillow Lady' Jackie Riles Dies at 82 from Natural Causes

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Sunday Jackie Riles, who was known as "The Pillow Lady," died of natural causes at 82 years old.

As Jenna Laine of ESPN noted, Riles knitted more than 4,000 custom pillows for Buccaneers personnel since the franchise's inception in 1976. The gifts went to everyone from players and coaches to staff and media members.

The Pillow Lady would wait outside the team entrance for every home game on Sundays as well as the Saturdays before away games, when she would wave at the team bus.

Riles was recognized for her support in 2012 during an on-field pregame ceremony when Buccaneers Owner/Co-Chairman Bryan Glazer gave her a customized No. 75 jersey for her 75th birthday. She was also inducted into the Visa Hall of Fans in 2002.