Steelers' Mike Tomlin Was Walking Outside During Interview with Jonathan Taylor

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walks on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton/Associated Press

NFL draft meetings held over video chat have seemingly created a different atmosphere for the interviews this offseason.

According to former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin even held his meeting outside while walking around the neighborhood.

"It was pretty funny," Taylor said, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. "He said in his house there wasn't a great connection or something was going on. So he was outside on a walk."

In most seasons, players visit team facilities for pre-draft interviews. However, the coronavirus pandemic has forced teams to close their buildings and hold meetings online with up to three calls per week with each prospect lasting 15 minutes to an hour.

Players and coaches have been adjusting ahead of the virtual draft on Thursday, but it seems some meetings have become a bit less formal as a result of the changes.

