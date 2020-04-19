Boxing Champion Jose Ramirez Donating Supplies to Farmworkers Amid COVID-19

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Boxer Jose Ramirez has used his resources to help farm workers during the coronavirus pandemic by donating boxes designed to boost their immune system.

The junior welterweight champion described his act of generosity Thursday on Instagram before explaining it in full with TMZ Sports:

"We're starting off with about a thousand boxes that include vitamins, food products, disinfectant supplies, cleaning supplies. The main thing is to boost their immune system," Ramirez said, via TMZ Sports.

"Those boxes are going to farmworkers, people who continue working in the fields. As you know, they feed the world. People here in central California, they do 58 percent of all the produce we eat nationally."

Ramirez is currently one of the biggest stars in the sport with a 25-0 professional record following an amateur career that saw him reach the 2012 Olympics, but the Avenal, Calif. native has not forgotten his upbringing.

"I worked in the fields right next to them," he said. "They're my neighbors."

The 27-year-old has been scheduled to fight Viktor Postol in his next bout but the event has been postponed twice due to COVID-19.