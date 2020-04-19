Packers' Marcedes Lewis Puts Hollywood Condo on Sale for $1.399M

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis has placed his Hollywood condo on the market for an asking price of $1.4 million.

TMZ Sports reported the listing, which is located at the W Hotel in Los Angeles.

Lewis is from Long Beach and played college football at UCLA, so he has always had a presence in the L.A. area during his NFL career. He spent the first 12 of his NFL seasons playing in Jacksonville before signing with the Packers.

A report by Lyllah Ledesma of Mansion Global noted that Lewis is selling the condo in order to buy something larger for his retirement "in two years." The TMZ report says the home has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, along with several other luxuries, including a 135-inch movie screen in the master bedroom.

"The space for entertaining guests on the rooftop was great too," Lewis said. "I had my housewarming and many birthdays there."

Lewis first purchased the property in 2012 for $1.05 million.