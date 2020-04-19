Packers' Marcedes Lewis Puts Hollywood Condo on Sale for $1.399M

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2020

Green Bay Packers' Marcedes Lewis, right, catches a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis has placed his Hollywood condo on the market for an asking price of $1.4 million.

TMZ Sports reported the listing, which is located at the W Hotel in Los Angeles.

Lewis is from Long Beach and played college football at UCLA, so he has always had a presence in the L.A. area during his NFL career. He spent the first 12 of his NFL seasons playing in Jacksonville before signing with the Packers.

A report by Lyllah Ledesma of Mansion Global noted that Lewis is selling the condo in order to buy something larger for his retirement "in two years." The TMZ report says the home has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, along with several other luxuries, including a 135-inch movie screen in the master bedroom. 

"The space for entertaining guests on the rooftop was great too," Lewis said. "I had my housewarming and many birthdays there."

Lewis first purchased the property in 2012 for $1.05 million. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Jaguars GM Compares 2020 NFL Draft WR Group to 2014 Class

    2014 NFL Draft saw five wideouts picked in first round and seven in the second.

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Jaguars GM Compares 2020 NFL Draft WR Group to 2014 Class

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Landing Spots for Leonard Fournette

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best Landing Spots for Leonard Fournette

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jags Open to Trading Fournette

    Jacksonville has entered trade discussions for RB Leonard Fournette

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jags Open to Trading Fournette

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Fact or Fiction: Packers Are into Jalen Hurts

    Is latest Packers draft buzz real or just a smokescreen?

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Fact or Fiction: Packers Are into Jalen Hurts

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report