Former CART Rookie of the Year Bob Lazier Dies at Age 81

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 19, 2020

The wing and wheel logo of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is featured on the tires used by cars during practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former CART driver Bob Lazier has died at the age of 81, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Saturday (h/t ESPN).

Per Robin Miller of RACER, Chip Ganassi addressed the news of Lazier's death: "What sad news. I (went) skiing with Bob a few months ago at his place and we were up every morning at breakfast talking about everything and having a good time. He was such a great guy. Always upbeat."

Lazier was named CART Rookie of the Year in 1981, which was also the same year he made his first and only appearance in the Indianapolis 500. The Minnesota native finished 19th at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

As a member of Fletcher Racing during the 1981 season, Lazier posted two fourth-place finishes and finished ninth in the points standings.

In addition to his legacy on the race track, Lazier became an enduring figure in IndyCar racing through his children. Buddy Lazier, his oldest son, won the 1996 Indianapolis 500 and continued to appear in the Memorial Day weekend race through 2017.

Related

    User Mock Draft Tracker

    Tap in to see the results from Day 2 of B/R’s User Mock Draft 👉

    Featured logo
    Featured

    User Mock Draft Tracker

    Bleacherreport
    via Bleacherreport

    Buy or Sell Latest Mock Drafts ✏️

    Examining trends from experts' mock drafts less than a week before the draft

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Buy or Sell Latest Mock Drafts ✏️

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking MJ's Top 50 Games 🌟

    To celebrate 'The Last Dance' premiere, we picked the 50 greatest games of Jordan's career

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking MJ's Top 50 Games 🌟

    Stephen Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest NFL Draft Buzz: Fact or Fiction? 🧐

    Are these rumors for real or just a smokescreen?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Latest NFL Draft Buzz: Fact or Fiction? 🧐

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report