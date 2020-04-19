Former CART Rookie of the Year Bob Lazier Dies at Age 81

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former CART driver Bob Lazier has died at the age of 81, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Saturday (h/t ESPN).

Per Robin Miller of RACER, Chip Ganassi addressed the news of Lazier's death: "What sad news. I (went) skiing with Bob a few months ago at his place and we were up every morning at breakfast talking about everything and having a good time. He was such a great guy. Always upbeat."

Lazier was named CART Rookie of the Year in 1981, which was also the same year he made his first and only appearance in the Indianapolis 500. The Minnesota native finished 19th at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

As a member of Fletcher Racing during the 1981 season, Lazier posted two fourth-place finishes and finished ninth in the points standings.

In addition to his legacy on the race track, Lazier became an enduring figure in IndyCar racing through his children. Buddy Lazier, his oldest son, won the 1996 Indianapolis 500 and continued to appear in the Memorial Day weekend race through 2017.