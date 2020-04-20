1 Misstep Every Team Must Avoid Making in the 2020 NFL Draft

0 of 32

NFL Draft Week has officially arrived, folks. The annual selection process is set to kick off Thursday, much to the delight of fans hungry for live sports-adjacent action.

While the draft will provide a much-needed form of entertainment, it's important to remember that the selection process is (supposed to be) all about teams improving their rosters. The most exciting pick isn't always the best pick, and organizations should be striving to make the best choice with every selection.

More importantly, though, teams should be looking to avoid major mistakes. Missing out on a future superstar stinks, but it's tolerable when a team still lands a long-term starter instead. Drafting a guy in the first round who is off the roster in three years? That hurts far, far worse.

Unfortunately for NFL teams, the possibilities of screwing up on draft weekend are nearly endless. Whether by targeting the wrong position, passing on a premier prospect or making an ill-advised trade, mistakes will be made.

Here, we'll examine the one big misstep each team needs to avoid in the 2020 draft.

